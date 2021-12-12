Ray Allen explains why he was never the same monster as Steph Curry of the Warriors.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is getting closer to dethroning Ray Allen as the greatest three-point shooter of all time.

Curry’s closeness to breaking Allen’s all-time record for three-pointers made has captivated the NBA community. While it’s safe to predict that, barring an unexpected injury, Curry would undoubtedly displace Allen as the top player on the list, the latter believes that comparisons are pointless.

While Allen and Curry are both clutch players, they are two different animals from beyond the arc, according to Allen. Curry’s Warriors “Splash Brother,” Klay Thompson, has a similar flair to the two-time NBA champion.

Allen recently noted on “The Dan Patrick Show” that “Klay [Thompson] is moving without the ball.” “He has the ability to change the defense. When he opens up, everyone else opens up, similar to how I used to play. Steph, I believe, is in a league of his own, and I don’t believe he has [a comparable].” “I’d compare Klay to myself and Reggie [Miller] because we move without the ball a lot, we’re on the weak side a lot, and we throw [Richard] Hamilton even though Rip wasn’t a great volume 3-point shooter,” he explained. “However, moving the defense and coming off pin-downs and screens and shooting in transition without touching the ball is a true talent.”” Curry’s game, according to Allen, is more similar to that of fellow All-Star point guard and Portland Trail Blazers player Damian Lillard.

“”You can say [Curry] and Damian Lillard, with their ability to shoot from distance and handle the ball and get into the paint,” said the NBA Hall of Famer. “However, Steph gets closer to the paint than Lillard.” Curry is currently six three-pointers shy of tying Allen for second position and seven three-pointers shy of moving into first place.

The two-time NBA scoring champion stated that he’s been having a lot of fun while chasing the three-point mark ahead of the Warriors’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Curry told NBC Sports, "I enjoy the whole process." "Last year, I was chasing (Reggie Miller) Reg for a couple of games, and this year, knowing what the number is coming into the season and all that, I've only thought about it a little bit, just the astronomical dream of hitting 16 in a game or 15 at the time and what all that meant, but other than that."