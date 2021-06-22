Ravichandran Ashwin aspires to play in the World Cup final.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India will happily play until the World Test Championship final is decided, but he is crossing his fingers for his team on the sixth and final day against New Zealand.

With two full days at the Ageas Bowl washed out by rain, more time lost due to low light, and both sides preferring resolute over rampaging batting, there was never any realistic chance of a result being reached in the typical timeframe.

The International Cricket Council had already planned a reserve day for an event that had been two years in the creation and many more in the preparation, giving the finest two red-ball sides in the world one more chance to reach a conclusion.

It’s a huge task with only 98 overs remaining. India lost a first-innings advantage after dismissing New Zealand for 249 runs, but they are 32 runs ahead on 64 for two, with Virat Kohli’s arrival potentially determining their fate.

Quick wickets are the order of the day for New Zealand as they attempt to contain any potential fourth-innings pursuit. There’s a lot to play for, with worldwide bragging rights and a £1.73 million prize pool on the line.

“There’s a prize on the line, but nobody can control the weather,” Ashwin said on BBC Radio’s Test Match Special.

“It would be lovely if the game went on longer and we played to the conclusion, but I don’t believe it is possible. The game is quite evenly balanced, but with a little more work, it may be even better.

“We’ll make do with this…

There’s a terrific competition going on between two good teams. We’ve been playing for years and want to see something (come) out of it; 98 overs is a little short in our opinion, but you take it as it comes.

“I can see a lot of things going on, but the beauty of Test cricket is that you play it by the hour. If we get, that first hour is critical. (This is a brief piece.)