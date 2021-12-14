Ravens News: The team rallies behind a backup quarterback after the MVP is ruled out.

After losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, the Baltimore Ravens are racing against the clock to finish the regular season on a high note.

The loss to 2019 NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson provided another chance for backup Tyler Huntley to shine, and the Ravens management is grateful to have him on the team.

After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh revealed Jackson’s ankle sprain while maintaining the organization’s faith in Huntley’s ability to play.

“The guys have faith in Tyler [Huntertley].” In two distinct games, he has already proven himself. Harbaugh remarked, “If we didn’t believe in him, he wouldn’t be on this team.”

Center In the postgame presser, quarterback Bradley Bozeman and tight end Mark Andrews praised Huntley for giving them a chance to win the game after Jackson went down early in the second quarter.

Late in the second quarter, the AFC North leaders converted their first third down conversion for their second field goal of the game, placing them 18 points behind the Browns, who scored 24 points in the first half.

In the second half, the Ravens’ defense came alive and completely shut down the Browns’ attack, allowing the offense to launch a 16-point comeback, highlighted by Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal that trimmed the margin to 15 points.

Huntley and rookie receiver Rashod Bateman connected for another 30-yard bomb in the last two minutes, with tight end Andrews pulling in the touchdown ball on the next play and Tucker kicking the extra point to put the Ravens two points behind the Browns.

By going for the onside kick, Harbaugh made an obvious yet brave decision, which was improbably recovered by safety Chuck Clark.

The Browns’ defense forced a turnover on downs and pulled out a two-point victory, finishing up another wild week of NFL action in the AFC North division.

Huntley had 315 of the Ravens’ 389 total yards, a score, and two turnovers in the game.

Despite the defeat, Bateman presented Huntley with roses as they approached the platform.

“We believe in ‘Snoop’ [Tyler Huntley] as much as we do in [No.] 8 [Lamar Jackson].” “He knows we’ve got his back, and he knows we’ve got his back,” Bateman said.

The story of overcoming injury has been told. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.