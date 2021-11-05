Ravens News: Fan-Favorite Wideout Reveals His Breakout Season’s Secret

Marquise Brown of the Baltimore Ravens is having a great season, and he made sure to thank his teammates and coaches for helping him get there.

Brown agreed with offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s evaluation earlier in the presser when speaking to the media ahead of the team’s clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 7.

“In the past, I’ve been unable to practice, improve, or simply continue to create and work on myself. This year, I’ve had the opportunity to be out there with my teammates, learning new things every day,” Brown said.

The third-year receiver from Oklahoma, better known to football fans as “Hollywood,” is on pace to put up career numbers for the rest of the season.

Through seven games, the fast receiver has 35 receptions for 566 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a career-high 15.2 yards per catch.

By far his finest touchdown reception this season was an over-the-shoulder diving catch against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, just a week after he dropped multiple catches against the Detroit Lions.

He’s only two touchdowns away from tying his career best for touchdowns in a season, and if his rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to flourish, he’ll have his first 1,000-yard season.

Brown also discussed his relationship with first-year receiver Rashod Bateman, who is quickly establishing himself as a major component of the Baltimore offense.

“It’s quite good.” I believe that is appropriate for the entire receiving corps. But [Rashod] Bateman has two games under his belt and is ready for the [important]game, and we’re all rooting for him. “No one pushes us like we do,” Brown remarked.

The Ravens are coming off a much-needed bye week, during which head coach John Harbaugh disclosed that the squad has been focusing on defensive basics in preparation for their game against Minnesota.

In Week 7, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a field day against the Ravens, and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale must keep Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins from connecting with receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

They now lead the AFC North division with a 5-2 record after the New York Jets shocked the Bengals in Week 8 with a huge upset.

Defeating the Vikings would provide the Ravens a much-needed boost in their quest to reach the Super Bowl this season.