Raul Jimenez, private press conferences, and the inside scoop on Nuno Espirito Santo’s Everton plans

Everton’s search for a new manager is ready to begin its third week following Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning exit.

It was announced at the start of the month that the Italian will return to Real Madrid and take over the club from Zinedine Zidane, surprising everyone at Goodison Park.

Since then, the Blues have been on the lookout for a new manager, with a number of names previously linked to the job and talks with potential applicants still ongoing.

Nuno Espirito Santo appears to be the front-runner for the job at the moment, while the ECHO knows that this is not a done deal.

We spoke to BirminghamLive to get the inside scoop on the former Wolves manager and find out what Evertonians might anticipate if he is appointed at Goodison Park.

A little bit of both. Injury was undoubtedly a factor, particularly the sad loss of Raul Jimenez just two months into the season. He’s the one player Nuno would never be able to function without.

Wolves’ performances following the restart in June, even with Jimenez, were dismal. In 2019/20, they were fortunate to win by a razor-thin margin to place eighth, and there were evidence that Nuno’s methods were no longer working.

Last summer, he wanted to shake things up, so he focused on improving his ball handling skills. That never happened while I was watching Wolves last season.

What happened was that the team’s once stingy defense weakened, and they lost the counter-attacking edge that had made them so distinct and deadly.

Nuno’s Wolves were at their most effective when they sat deep and countered. It took advantage of Ruben Neves’ superb long-range passing abilities and Adama Traore, Jimenez, and Diogo Jota’s speed.

However, all three of those forwards functioned extremely well together.