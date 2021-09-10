Rare National Tribute to Film Icon Belmondo is staged in France.

Thousands of people gathered in Paris on Thursday to pay tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, the film hero who helped define French identity for more than six decades, with President Emmanuel Macron giving an emotional farewell to the star, who died this week at the age of 88.

The death of Belmondo, a classic of New Wave cinema and action pictures, has thrown France into sadness.

At a ceremony at Les Invalides in Paris, Macron remarked, “We love Belmondo because he looked like us.” “To lose you, Jean-Paul, is to lose a part of us.”

It was a remarkable honor for an actor, putting him in the company of France’s greatest statesmen and artists.

In 2019, a similar honor was paid to former French President Jacques Chirac.

Marion Cotillard and Jean Dujardin, two of his successors on the French cinema, were among the celebrities, politicians, and sports figures in attendance for the ceremony.

Thousands more gathered outside to witness the procession on huge screens set up for the event, and afterwards queued to walk past the casket draped in the tricolor flag.

Brigitte Ratou, a 66-year retiree who was one of the first to come on Thursday, said, “It’s crucial for me to be here.”

“It’s like if I’m saying goodbye to an old friend, someone who has been with me since I was a child.”

Denis Vandevyvere, a 52-year-old Belgian government worker, had traveled from Belgium to pay his respects to his hero.

“He was a great gentleman,” said Vandevyvere, who has amassed 2,500 items of memorabilia associated with Belmondo, who is known in the francophone community simply as “Bebel.”

On Friday, the funeral will be held with close family.

Belmondo rose to prominence as part of the New Wave cinema movement, with films like Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” and “Pierrot Le Fou” helping to define French cool in the international imagination.

He went on to star in 80 films in a variety of genres, including comedies and thrillers, and became a household figure.

After a 1970s secret agent parody in which he starred, Belmondo was dubbed “Le Magnifique” (The Magnificent).

Veteran filmmaker Claude Lelouch led a tribute to the star at the Deauville festival of American cinema, which is presently taking place in the northern Calvados region.

“As a result, we’ll offer him a standing ovation. Jean-Paul, this one’s for you!”