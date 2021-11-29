Raptors veteran guard will miss games due to personal reasons, according to NBA news.

The Toronto Raptors are in desperate need of all the aid they can get, but Goran Dragic may not be one of them for the time being.

Due to supposed personal issues, the 35-year-old guard will be sidelined indefinitely.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster confirmed the news on Sunday, November 28.

“Goran Dragic is taking some time away from the squad to deal with a personal problem, and we fully support him.” In his time with the Raptors, he has been a true professional–Goran has been a terrific mentor to our younger players and a cherished teammate to our seniors,” Webster said on Twitter, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“During his time away, he will continue to work out and keep in shape.” This procedure does not have a set schedule, and we will provide updates as needed.” The Slovenian guard has only played in five games for the Raptors this season. His last game was against the Detroit Pistons on November 13th.

Dragic has been categorized as “did not play–decision” coach’s since then.

According to Basketball-Reference, the All-Star guard has averaged eight points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 18 minutes of playing in five games.

Regardless of the development, Dragic’s absence from the Raptors is unlikely to have a significant influence.

According to Bleacher Report, the team’s starting point guard will be Fred VanVleet, who will be backed up by Malachi Flynn.

Dragic was acquired by the Raptors in August as part of the Kyle Lowry trade, which sent him from the Miami Heat to Toronto.

Most will know that the Slovenian’s career did not begin well, with him first stating that he did not want to play for the Raptors.

Dragic and the Raptors have since worked out their differences. It’s unknown what personal issues he’s dealing with.

Regardless, the fact that Raptors president Masai Ujiri, head coach Nick Nurse, and the whole organization are behind him should deflect any suggestions that the Slovenian and the team have a strained relationship.

But it’s worth noting that, at his age, Dragic’s career may be coming to an end unless another team takes a risk on him and contracts him to a short-term contract.