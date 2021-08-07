Raptors Get A Reprieve To Make Up For Kyle Lowry’s Departure

The Toronto Raptors have had a busy summer thus far, despite most of their fans are disappointed by Kyle Lowry’s departure.

According to ESPN, the six-time All-Star signed a three-year, $90 million deal with the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.

The move has been rumored for months, and it will bring an end to a run that began in 2012. In 2019, the Raptors won one NBA championship during that stretch.

However, sources told ESPN that Masai Ujiri has agreed to a new deal to become the Raptors’ vice chairman and head of basketball operations, which may have satisfied fans.

This could help cheer up Toronto fans who were disappointed by Lowry’s departure.

Ujiri, on the other hand, has his job cut out for him. In Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Paschal Siakam, they have some solid players in the mix.

There’s also Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, and Malachi Flynn, who might all break out next season if head coach Nick Nurse gives them enough playing time.

Ujiri should have something in his sleeve going forward after orchestrating the 2019 NBA title victory.

“We still have a lot of work to do. Our purpose on the court is simple: to win. It’s straightforward. Win. Toronto needs another championship. Nothing else will suffice until we are united in our objective. We’ll bring in new talent and continue to develop our fantastic players. In a video message, the 51-year-old added, “I said it before, and I’ll say it again: We will win in Toronto.”

Nav Bhatia, a Toronto Raptors supporter, is one individual who is sure to be pleased with this development.

The 70-year-old joined Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung on the Sports For All PH podcast a few months ago, hopeful that Ujiri would return for the 2021-22 NBA season.

“I’m hoping he’ll return [Masai Ujiri].” But you know, this is basketball, and at the end of the day, it’s a business. In my early years, I was really emotional about the deals. But then I realized that this is a business, and I became accustomed to it. Let me tell you, whoever returns in October, I’ll be ready to cheer on that team, because we win as a team, not as individuals,” Bhatia said in May.

Lowry, on the other hand, is a big fan of.