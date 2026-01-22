Raptors Dominate Third Quarter to Secure 122-109 Win Over Kings

The Toronto Raptors staged a stunning third-quarter rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 122-109 at the Golden 1 Center on January 21, 2026. After trailing by nine points at halftime, the Raptors outscored Sacramento 43-21 in the third period, turning a deficit into a commanding 13-point lead heading into the final frame. Despite a late push from the Kings, Toronto maintained control to secure the victory.

Barnes Leads Raptors’ Third-Quarter Surge

Scottie Barnes was the catalyst for the Raptors’ explosive third quarter, scoring 14 of his game-high 23 points during the period. The Raptors shot an impressive 73% from the field and 66% from beyond the arc, showcasing their offensive firepower while tightening their defense. Toronto’s balanced scoring effort saw multiple players contribute to the win, with one player adding 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, and others making key contributions in rebounds and assists.

For Sacramento, the first half was a promising one, as the Kings led 61-52 behind solid performances from Zach LaVine and Malik Monk. LaVine contributed 10 points in the opening period, while Monk was perfect from the field in the first half, shooting 5-for-5 and scoring 13 points in just 14 minutes off the bench. However, the Kings couldn’t maintain their momentum after the break, as turnovers and defensive lapses allowed the Raptors to take over the game.

The Kings’ 16 turnovers led to 25 points for Toronto, proving costly in a game where Sacramento struggled with its shooting in the second half. Despite a spirited effort in the fourth quarter, including a 13-2 run that cut the deficit to single digits, the Kings were unable to recover. Russell Westbrook, who scored 23 points, marked his fourth consecutive game with 20 or more points, but his performance was not enough to propel Sacramento to victory.

In a rare bright spot for the Kings, rookie center Dylan Cardwell delivered a standout performance. The undrafted Auburn product grabbed 13 rebounds, swatted four shots, and added a steal in 25 minutes of play. Cardwell’s efforts earned praise from local media, as he became just the fifth Kings rookie in the Sacramento era to record at least 13 rebounds and four blocks in a game. Fellow rookie Maxime Raynaud also contributed 8 points and 7 rebounds in the loss.

The Kings, already missing star center Domantas Sabonis due to injury, saw their defensive struggles compounded by their inability to secure the ball. The absence of Sabonis left a noticeable void on both ends of the floor, further hampering Sacramento’s chances of pulling off an upset.

As the game concluded, Sacramento’s record dropped to 12-33, and the team’s search for consistency continues. The Kings will now embark on a tough six-game road trip, starting with a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 23. For the Raptors, their victory kept them firmly in the playoff hunt, showcasing the strength of their all-around performance and defensive discipline.