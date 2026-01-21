Raptors Deliver Statement Win Over Warriors as Quickley Scores 40

The Toronto Raptors erupted for a season-high 145 points to cruise past the Golden State Warriors, 145-127, at Chase Center on January 20, 2026. This dominant road win marked a pivotal moment for both teams, particularly with the Warriors grappling with the absence of star forward Jimmy Butler III, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear just the day before.

Quickley Shines, Warriors Struggle Without Butler

Golden State entered the game already reeling from the loss of Butler, whose injury occurred during the Warriors’ hard-fought win against the Miami Heat the night prior. The impact was immediately felt on the court as head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the challenge of replacing one of the league’s top players. “It changes everything,” Kerr said. “One guy affects the other four, and we will experiment with different lineups.” The Warriors, who were also missing several other key players, were forced to dig deep into their bench.

With a lineup disrupted by injuries to Jimmy Butler III, Al Horford, Seth Curry, and others, the Warriors struggled defensively and offensively. The Raptors wasted no time taking advantage, racing to a 41-point first quarter and extending their lead to 20 by halftime. The Warriors found themselves playing catch-up for the entire game, with Toronto scoring nearly 40 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Immanuel Quickley put on a performance to remember for the Raptors, scoring 40 points on an impressive 11-of-13 shooting, including 7-of-8 from beyond the arc and a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. His dazzling shooting display, combined with Toronto’s record-setting 21 three-pointers, made it clear that the Raptors were firing on all cylinders. Quickley’s performance tied his career high and set the tone for a Raptors team that looked poised to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Scottie Barnes continued his strong season, contributing 26 points and 11 assists, while Brandon Ingram added 22 points. The Raptors’ bench also delivered, with Jamal Shead and Gradey Dick each chipping in 10 points. Sandro Mamukelashvili was particularly effective, posting 14 points and 12 rebounds, including a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range. Toronto’s 145-point output was their highest of the season, surpassing their previous best against Golden State in overtime just a month earlier.

The Warriors did have some bright spots despite the defeat. Buddy Hield came off the bench to score 25 points, knocking down all six of his three-point attempts in just 19 minutes. Jonathan Kuminga, returning after missing 16 games, made the most of his opportunity, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes, including a high-energy 12-point third quarter. Kerr praised Kuminga’s effort, stating, “He’s stayed ready and played really well.” However, the absence of Butler was sorely felt, and the Warriors’ defense struggled without his presence.

Stephen Curry, who has carried the Warriors through many challenges, managed just 16 points as Golden State’s offense faltered. Quinten Post added 12 points, while Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively. Warriors’ general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. expressed his disappointment, saying, “We’re disappointed as a team, but most especially for Jimmy. He’s been so much to this organization since he got here. It’s hard to believe he hasn’t even been here a year.”

The loss also reignited trade rumors surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, who had reportedly requested a trade prior to the game. With the trade deadline approaching on February 5, the Warriors find themselves in a difficult position, needing to make adjustments while Butler remains sidelined for the season. Dunleavy addressed the situation, acknowledging Kuminga’s request but leaving the door open for possible roster moves depending on market demand.

Looking ahead, the Raptors will aim to continue their momentum on the road against the Sacramento Kings, while the Warriors must regroup and experiment with new lineups. With Butler out for the remainder of the season and key players still recovering, Kerr’s ability to adapt will be tested. The Warriors’ fanbase, known for its resilience, will be closely watching which players step up in Butler’s absence as the playoff race heats up in the Western Conference.