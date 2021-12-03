Raphinha’s transfer to Liverpool is still a possibility, according to Karim Benzema’s allegation.

The Premier League title race is heating up, and a gap has opened up between Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool and the rest of the pack.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are only two points off the Premier League’s top spot and are in good form, having won their past three games and scoring goals at will.

However, Liverpool will be without key players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in January due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, so attacking reinforcements may be required.

With the transfer season about to open, we take a look at all of the latest Liverpool transfer speculations from around the world.

Raphinha is a forward for Leeds United.

Kevin Campbell and Fabrizio Romano

After a successful debut season in the Premier League, the Leeds star was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer.

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes the Reds will not pay the Brazilian’s asking price of roughly £60 million, even if it is a reasonable amount.

Raphinha might be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s attacking lines since he has so much untapped potential, and Klopp is the ideal manager to help him achieve his goals.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

The Daily Mail is a British newspaper.

Since returning from a major knee injury in the summer, Gomez has struggled to get playing time.

With the acquisition of Ibrahima Konate, Gomez has fallen to fourth place, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip being Liverpool’s first-choice pairing.

Gomez has been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, however these claims have been debunked by the Daily Mail.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

El Nacional is a Catalan newspaper.

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has been linked with a move to PSG and Liverpool, which seems impossible to accept.

According to the source, if Madrid signs Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, the Frenchman may be open to a move.

Benzema has been in incredible form this season, but it’s hard to believe Liverpool would be interested in signing a 33-year-old.