Raphinha’s transfer message amid Liverpool links reads: ‘Matter of time.’

Raphinha, a reputed Liverpool target, is only a “matter of time” before he joins a Champions League club.

Last Saturday, the Brazilian attacker scored against Leicester City, giving Marcelo Bielsa’s team their fifth goal of the season.

Since landing in England last season, Raphinha has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Deco, the winger’s agent, revealed the Reds’ interest last month.

“He is young, he faces many problems ahead of him,” Deco told Globo Esporte. “There are certainly other clubs who like him, including Liverpool. There have been offers, but nothing official.”

Raphinha was included in BBC pundit Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week after his performance in Leeds’ 0-0 draw with Leicester. Crooks backed the Leeds flyer to join a top-four side.

“It was impossible to overlook the Brazilian against Leicester,” Crooks added.

“It’s brutally evident to me that he is a player that lights up Elland Road, but the question is how long for.”

“Raphinha is a top-tier player, and the majority of his peers compete in the Champions League. It’s simply a question of time,” says the narrator. Raphinha has received praise from his fellow Brazilians for his exploits for Leeds and the Brazilian national team since his initial call-up in October.

After learning of his club’s interest in his international team-mate, current Liverpool midfielder Fabinho revealed that he was “hoping that would happen.”

After making his international debut, Rivaldo, a Brazilian great, mirrored Crooks’ sentiments regarding the Leeds forward.

“He may not be a regular starter if he makes the move, but I’m confident it would be a major step in his career,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

“It would allow him to compete for trophies and play in the Champions League, which might lead to more Brazilian national team call-ups.”

“He has the ability to play for a more prestigious club.” He is playing terrific football and, as a player, he is constantly looking for new and more difficult challenges, so a transfer would be beneficial to him.”