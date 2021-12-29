Raphinha will have to wait as Liverpool is linked with a surprise deal for the Arsenal star.

What does Liverpool have planned for the January transfer window, which opens in just a few days?

The Reds are still seeking trophies on four fronts this season, although Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, and Mohamed Salah will be out for a lot of games owing to the African Cup of Nations.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been connected with a variety of attacking players to fill the vacuum left by Salah and Mane as they look to keep up with title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Reds speculations below.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, amid reports that the Reds are planning to trade two of their forwards soon.

The Reds have made excellent additions in Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino Mane, and Mohamed Salah, but Jota is the only member of their offensive quartet under the age of 29.

As a result, Liverpool are looking to bolster their attacking options, and Ian McGarry has mentioned Saka as a potential target.

“Liverpool would provide him (Saka) with the opportunity and platform to compete at the greatest level.” And I’m told that’s something he and his representatives are really interested in,” he said on the Transfer Window podcast.

Ricardo Pepi, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is expected to leave the MLS next month for a European team.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, is said to be in prime position to sign the 18-year-old USA international, with talks with the Bundesliga club still ongoing.

Last season, Pepi scored 13 goals in 31 MLS appearances and has three goals in seven games for his country.

In 2019, the American made his senior debut and rapidly established himself as one of the league’s top prospects.

Raphinha.

Raphinha, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, will not try to push his way out of Leeds next month.

Brazil is a country in South America.