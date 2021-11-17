Raphinha weighs in on the future of Leeds United amid Liverpool transfer whispers.

Raphinha, a winger for Leeds United, has acknowledged that he hopes to play in the Champions League one day, despite Liverpool’s interest in the Brazilian.

Since joining from Rennes in October 2020, the 24-year-old has been a huge success at Elland Road, attracting interest from the Reds and other European clubs.

Raphinha has continued where he left off last season, netting five goals in ten Premier League outings so far this season. His strong performances have earned him his first international call-up for Brazil.

The talented forward, who is now a crucial player for Leeds, is enjoying working under manager Marcelo Bielsa and has made it obvious that he has lofty objectives while representing the club.

“I could see how wonderful Bielsa was from my first days at the club,” Raphinha told Spanish news site AS. “He’s a hard worker who is well-versed in football.”

“He’s a typical professional who devotes 100 percent of his time to the institution he represents, and we’re quite fortunate to have him as our coach.”

“He understands how to get the most from each of us.” This motivates us to improve.” “Of course,” Raphinha said when asked if he would like to play in the Champions League in the near future. I’m enjoying my time at Leeds, and maybe we’ll be able to compete in the Champions League.” Given the Whites’ terrible start to the season, securing a place in Europe’s elite competition this season appears to be a long shot.

Leeds are now 15th in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.