Raphinha to Liverpool: His agent confirms his interest, Roberto Firmino contacts him, and Fabinho holds out hope.

Raphinha, a winger for Leeds United, was named man of the match on Sunday, and many Liverpool fans are hoping the club will sign him in the January transfer window.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the entirety of January, as the two attackers will be representing their respective countries at the African Cup of Nations.

While a January move is doubtful, the Leeds United star will almost certainly be on the club’s radar come next summer.

After being called up to Brazil’s national team, the 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in his first 38 Premier League games.

However, Liverpool are not thought to be the only team interested in signing him.

Here’s everything we know so far regarding Liverpool’s suspected interest in Raphinha.

Raphinha’s agent, Deco, a former Barcelona and Chelsea player, claims that the Reds inquired about Raphinha.

However, Deco went on to clarify that Liverpool had made no formal approaches, but that a future transfer could be on the cards.

Deco is reported in Globo Esporte as saying, “Raphinha became an important player in the Premier League, the club recognizes he has grown, and things will unfold naturally.”

“He is young, he faces many obstacles ahead of him; there are other clubs interested in him, including Liverpool; there have been approaches, but nothing official.”

“He was sought by Leeds for a second season.”

Fabinho has acknowledged that he was aware of speculations that Raphinha was on his way to Liverpool and has described him as a player with “personality.”

“Raphinha has been outstanding since his arrival in the Premier League, and he stands out in Leeds.” “Globo Esporte quoted the Liverpool midfielder as saying.

“There was talk of his moving to Liverpool in this market, but he ultimately chose to stay in Leeds. He’s the team’s best player, and we know he’s the one who can create the most havoc.

“He had a strong start in both of the national team’s games, scoring three goals against Venezuela and performing admirably against Colombia.

“He’s a left-handed guy who can go up, come in, and play on the outside, which is really impressive.”

