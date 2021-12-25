Raphinha is the latest player to join Liverpool, as Bayern Munich takes the lead in the transfer market.

Liverpool could be handed a transfer blow, with claims circulating that Leeds United winger Raphinha would join Bayern Munich in Germany.

The Brazilian winger has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs after impressing for Leeds in the English top tier.

Liverpool is one of the clubs keeping an eye on the 25-year-old, but Bayern Munich appears to have made the first move in the race to sign him.

Raphinha will join the German giants in the upcoming transfer window, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Formiga.

“According to @brunoformiga, Raphinha will leave Leeds for Bayern in the upcoming window, and the values are about 50 million euros,” TNT Sports Brazil tweeted.

“Ava, a training club, has already budgeted for its half of the negotiation, which should be 1.5 million euros.”

Raphinha has been one of Leeds’ few bright spots this season, scoring eight goals and adding one assist in 16 league appearances.

His agent, former Portugal great Deco, has previously stated that the Reds are interested in signing him.

Deco was reported in Globo Esporte as saying, “Raphinha became an important player in the Premier League, the club recognizes he has grown, and things will unfold naturally.”

“He is young, he faces many obstacles ahead of him; there are other clubs interested in him, including Liverpool; there have been approaches, but nothing official.”

“He was sought by Leeds for a second season.”