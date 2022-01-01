Raphinha has lodged a transfer request, and Liverpool has been urged to complete the deal by January.

Liverpool should recruit Raphinha, according to Glen Johnson, to cover for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are both heading for the African Cup of Nations this month, leaving Jurgen Klopp short on attacking options.

Former Reds defender Johnson is concerned that Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi will not be able to fill the void left by the Reds’ prolific pair.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Leeds striker Raphinha, who has eight goals this season despite Marcelo Bielsa’s team being towards the bottom of the table.

In the absence of Salah and Mane, Johnson believes that signing the Brazilian international is the sensible choice to improve the Reds’ attack.

Insider information