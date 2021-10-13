Raphinha, a Leeds United midfielder, is rumored to be a Liverpool transfer target on one condition.

Glen Johnson, a former Liverpool defender, has urged his former team to recruit Raphinha from Leeds United.

The Reds, as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United, have been connected with the Brazilian in recent months.

Raphinha joined Leeds for £17 million from Rennes in the summer of 2020, and he has certainly raised a few eyebrows since his arrival at Elland Road.

With his contract at Leeds running until 2024, the 24-year-performances old’s in his rookie season saw him linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Johnson, who played 200 times for Liverpool, believes his former team will consider signing Raphinha, but only on one condition.

“He appeals to me. Johnson told BettingOdds.com, “I’m a big admirer.”

“The Leeds style of football suits him; he’s free of the restraints and is technically excellent.”

“I wouldn’t expect him to demand a spot in Liverpool’s starting eleven if he did sign, but he would clearly be one of those fringe players who would definitely strengthen the group.”

“He’s the type of player who would suit Liverpool’s style of play as well, so I’m sure he’d be high on their list of targets if the money was right.”