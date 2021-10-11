Raphael Varane has been advised by Manchester United that he is in a race to be fit for the Liverpool encounter.

Raphael Varane, Manchester United’s huge defensive addition this summer, is a major injury doubt for their match against Liverpool later this month.

The bitter rivals, English football’s two most successful club sides, meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 24 (4:30pm kick-off), but the World Cup winner, who joined from Real Madrid in August, is now racing against the clock to be fit.

Varane was taken off in the first half of France’s UEFA Nations League final victory over Spain in Milan on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old fell down clutching his leg, although it’s unclear if he was hurting because he strained a muscle while running or because he was attempting to cut off a Spain cross.

Varane was treated on the pitch by French medical personnel, but it was clear that he would not be able to continue, and he was replaced in the 43rd minute.

And, in the aftermath of the injury, Dr. Rajpal Brar, a physical therapist, fitness and movement coach, has offered his opinion on what the injury might have been based on Varane’s movements during the game and after he left.

“Based on where he grabbed on the inside of the right thigh, and moreover, he was observed with ice while seated on the bench on the inside of that right thigh as well as, it is very likely this is an adductor groin injury,” Dr. Brar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“His recovery time will be determined by the injury’s precise location and severity.

“If it’s an adductor tear, a grade one will take one to two weeks to heal, a grade two will take two and a half to three weeks, and a grade three will depend on whether surgery is required or not.”

“However, I definitely doubt it’s a grade three because he was able to walk off fairly comfortably and was permitted to sit on the bench as well.”

“We’ll certainly find out more, since it’s being assessed by the national team as well as Man United’s experts, but these can be difficult injuries to cope with.””

