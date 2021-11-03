Rankings for the College Football Playoffs National Championship Betting Odds are a mess.

In the aftermath of the weekend’s games, the College Football Playoff rankings seemed to become jumbled up on Tuesday, especially when it came to who the money was on to win it all.

Over the space of just a few hours, the CFB Playoff National Championship betting column on FanDuel Sportsbook revealed a number of changes in various teams’ positioning and odds.

The University of Cincinnati was possibly the most notable. The 8-0 Cincinnati Bearcats were given +4000 odds to win the national championship at 4 p.m. ET, the fifth-best odds in the country.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, had plummeted to the next spot at +5000 by later in the evening for what appeared to be no apparent reason. Furthermore, despite being placed No. 2 in both the AP Top 25 poll and the AFCA coach’s poll, the squad remained in these positions.

Despite this, other teams below the undefeated Bearcats in those rankings, such as the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, both of which have lost games, had a better chance.

Another surprise was the University of Michigan’s rivalry with Michigan State University, which is one of college football’s most storied rivals. The two teams had met this past weekend, with Michigan’s Wolverines losing to MSU’s Spartans in a thrilling back-and-forth battle.

Michigan falls to 7-1 with the loss, while the Spartans remain unbeaten at 8-0. In addition, MSU is placed No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Michigan is ranked ninth.

Even though they lost, the Wolverines finished one slot ahead of the Spartans in Fanduel’s betting odds. While both teams have odds of +8000, Michigan is ranked seventh, while MSU is ranked eighth.

Since the game, the Michigan State Spartans have been in the spotlight thanks to running back Kenneth Walker III, who, according to 24/7 Sports, has “clinched” a berth as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Regardless of the odds, the top rank among betters remains the same: the University of Georgia. The UGA Bulldogs have been dominant all season and are the only team with a negative odds of winning the national championship, at -110.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is another important team to keep an eye on. The traditional favorite has done so. This is a condensed version of the information.