Rangnick ‘Wants To Discuss’ His First Potential Signing As United Manager, according to reports.

Before making his Manchester United debut, Ralf Rangnick may have already been doing his job.

Rangnick indicated in Manchester United’s official announcement of his appointment as interim manager that he will remain with the club as a technical advisor at the end of the season.

Despite the fact that Rangnick is only expected to be in charge for six months, he is said to have a voice in the transfer decisions Manchester United makes as the season continues.

According to Bild’s head of football and journalist Christian Falk, the so-called “Godfather of gegenpressing” has already identified Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a target for the summer transfer window.

Rangnick, who is “close” to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, wants to contact the Blues about Werner’s possible transfer to Manchester United, according to Falk.

“It’s true, Ralf Rangnick wants to talk about Timo Werner joining [Manchester United] in the summer. Rangnick brought Werner from Stuttgart to [RB Leipzig] and pushed him forward in his career. Rangnick is also friendly with [Chelsea’s] [Tuchel],” Falk stated on Twitter.

Apart from Werner, an earlier rumor said that Manchester United is also interested in Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

Despite Barcelona’s best attempts to extend Dembele’s time at Camp Nou, he has yet to commit to a new contract.

Xavi Hernandez, the new Barca manager, has also tried to persuade the Frenchman to extend his contract, but has so far been unsuccessful.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will attempt to take advantage of the scenario.

Rangnick will not be spending much time identifying potential additions, according to a recent report, albeit it is too early to make that assumption.

Rather, the 63-year-old will concentrate on player departures.

Former Ajax star Donny van de Beek and Red Devils’ second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson were among the players expected to leave Old Trafford.

According to the source, the duo has failed to make an effect at Manchester United, and Rangnick is poised to give them the go-ahead to leave.

Rangnick has already arrived at Old Trafford, but his formal debut has yet to be announced because the club is allegedly still working on obtaining his work permission.

In the interim, Michael Carrick will continue to be the Red Devils’ head coach until further notice.