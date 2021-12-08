Rangnick Surprisingly Selects Two Players To Start Against Young Boys, according to Manchester United news.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s new manager, has stated that Donny van de Beek, a rarely used midfielder, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson will start against Young Boys on Wednesday, December 8.

The famed German tactician revealed that the movements were prompted by a desire to get to know his players better and see how they stack up against great competition on the pitch, as well as to rest some vital players.

“I need to spend the next few weeks getting to know the players before I can judge them.” “Right now, I’m just pleased to have them all on board, and I’ll try to get them as much game time as I can,” Rangnick said during the pre-game news conference.

Van de Beek has appeared in nine games for the Red Devils this season, with only two starts during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Under then-interim manager Michael Carrick, Van de Beek played his maximum minutes in a season in the game against Villareal, clocking 66 minutes.

Carrick gave Van de Beek wide license on the pitch, allowing him to move around without being constrained by Solskjaer’s previous role as a last-minute substitute.

Van de Beek was introduced as a substitute for Bruno Fernandes in the final four minutes of Manchester United’s match against Crystal Palace.

Starting him against Young Boys might be a trial run for the Dutch midfielder in his quest for regular playing time.

Henderson, who has lobbied for increased playing time under Solskjaer, might face the same fate.

Henderson was the goalkeeper for Manchester United in their 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United on September 22.

After dealing with COVID-19 in early August, Henderson is currently working his way back to match fitness.

If Henderson does not get enough playing time at Old Trafford, Ajax in the Netherlands is reportedly interested in signing him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Van van Beek was also linked with a move to Everton during the summer transfer window, but Manchester United thwarted his plans.

“It’s still crucial that we win the game, even if we’re playing with a few new or fresh guys.” By the way, we lost our first game in this group at Young Boys. As a result, we still have work to do. The Washington Newsday Brief News.