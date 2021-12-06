Rangnick Only Wants One Player As His First Possible Signing, According To Manchester United Rumors

Ralf Rangnick appears to be staying with the current crop of Manchester United prospects.

Rangnick’s transfer targets are the next item to look forward to now that he has fully taken over Manchester United. The January transfer window is rapidly approaching.

Several speculations have circulated that the 63-year-old has already identified a few players on his wish list.

However, according to experienced journalist and The Sportsman’s Pete O’Rourke, this has not been the case recently at Old Trafford.

Manchester United is not preparing a swoop for any player, according to O’Rourke, because Rangnick is “quite pleased” to get the most out of the talent-laden roster he has at the present.

“I’m not expecting any ins based on what I’m hearing – even with Ralf Rangnick coming in,” O’Rourke told Give Me Sport. “There’s so much quality at Old Trafford that he’s going to work with what he’s got, and he’s quite delighted to do so.” According to The Times, if O’Rourke is wrong about his story and Rangnick decides to seek a player in the forthcoming transfer windows, Amadou Haidara of RB Salzburg is a strong contender.

According to the article, the “Godfather of Gegenpressing” has been impressed by Haidara for some time and is now considering him as his top transfer target.

According to certain reports, Haidara is one of the midfielders being touted as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Rangnick has remained tight-lipped about his exact transfer ambitions. He has, however, given a clear indication of the type of players he intends to sign.

“I don’t mind paying a lot of money for a 30-year-old if he’s still excellent enough to make you successful,” Rangnick told The Guardian. “However, you must keep in mind that the money is just being invested in the possibility of success over the next two or three years, and you will receive no return.” “I think it’s always better to sign a player when he’s 21 or 22 [years old], because even if you have to pay a high sum, you have the possibility to develop him into a player worth even more,” the coach stated.

Rangnick, according to a previous source, is more focused on finding players who could depart Manchester United. Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson were among the names considered.