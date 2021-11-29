Rangnick Names Two Players Who ‘Could Leave’ Old Trafford, According to Man United Rumors

Manchester United may decide to sell players rather than add new ones in the upcoming transfer window.

One thing is certain at Manchester United: under interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s supervision, the club will endeavor to rebuild.

The current Red Devils roster is already loaded, thanks to the success of this summer’s big arrivals.

As a result, Rangnick will focus on player exits rather than bringing in new players in January, according to The Telegraph.

Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek are among the players Rangnick has identified as prospective departures, according to the article.

When Van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2020, he was a highly hyped player.

However, after failing to make an impression in the team, the Dutchman has decided to leave the club due to a lack of playing time, a decision that Rangnick is likely to approve.

Henderson, on the other hand, is in a similar predicament.

According to the source, there’s a tiny chance that David de Gea will lose his status as Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper to Henderson, despite the fact that he’s still one of the club’s finest players this season.

While Rangnick appears to be leaning toward departures, a previous rumor claimed that Manchester United has already picked a top priority signing ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils have been keeping an eye on Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele since failing to sign him in the summer of 2020.

The English club has kept an eye on the Frenchman and has now designated him as one of their “primary priorities” for the coming season.

There’s no word yet on how Rangnick will lead Manchester United once he takes over.

According to a story in The Telegraph, the former Lokomotiv Moscow head of sports and development would make significant changes to the squad, including the implementation of his famed countdown clock.

Rangnick has already obtained tapes of Manchester United’s training ground sessions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the article, and the incoming interim manager plans to play a “eight-second role” at Carrington.

After successfully retrieving possession of the ball, players must win the ball within eight seconds and then come up with a shot on goal within ten seconds.

During drills, players will also hear a countdown clock ticking, which Rangnick believes will raise the intensity and yield pleasing results.

Rangnick is expected to make his Manchester United debut on December 2. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.