Rangnick Names Two Important Players For The Club’s Future Manchester United News: Rangnick Names Two Important Players For The Club’s Future

Rangnick Names Two Important Players For The Club's Future

Ralf Rangnick, the new manager of Manchester United, thinks that widely criticized midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred are ideal for his high-pressure system.

Rangnick was questioned about who stood out to him in his debut match as United manager against Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 5, and he promptly praised McTominay and Fred for their work rate and suitability for his famed 4-2-2-2 style.

“Defensively, Scotty [McTominay] and Fred are practically faultless. In the first half, there were one or two or three errors, including two square passes, one from Scott and one from Fred, which I don’t like coming from such places in midfield. As I mentioned, [with]the other team in possession of the ball, Fred and Scott are practically flawless,” Rangnick gushed to the Manchester Evening News.

Both McTominay and Fred were instrumental in Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, as the Red Devils looked to put their foot on the accelerator as soon as the game began.

According to Twitter user Statman Dave, they had the best first half of the season thanks to a measured but all-out offensive mindset.

Manchester United had several scoring chances in the first half but didn’t score until the 77th minute, when left-footed Fred floated in a goal from beyond the box with his right foot, lighting up Old Trafford and social media.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, McTominay and Fred were frequent starters, but they looked absolutely out of place. The latter was mostly utilized as a backup defender, while the former was only occasionally urged to leave his zone.

Following Solskjaer’s departure, interim manager Michael Carrick decided to give the two midfielders more playing time, and their true potential was revealed.

Rangnick pushed Carrick’s tactics even further, encouraging the Englishman and Brazilian to play more aggressively, which culminated to Fred’s goal.

Despite their excellent performance, the Red Devils lacked the endurance to fully commit to Rangnick’s high-pressing tactics, which is something the famous German coach will work to improve as the season unfolds.

Rangnick will almost certainly be experimenting with his personnel and methods against Young Boys on Wednesday, December 8, before moving on to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.