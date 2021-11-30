Rangnick lays out real plans for the Red Devils, according to Man United news.

Manchester United will be trying to regain its rhythm under Ralf Rangnick’s guidance.

Rangnick was appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager on Monday, November 29.

Rangnick and the club, however, have agreed that he will only manage the team until the conclusion of the season, after which he will “remain in a consultant capacity for another two years.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United and am committed to helping the club have a great season,” Rangnick said in a statement. “The group is talented and well-balanced in terms of youth and experience. For the next six months, all of my efforts will be focused on helping these players reach their full potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.” “Beyond that, I look forward to providing consulting support to the club’s longer-term aims,” he concluded.

Manchester United director of football John Murtough, who has always admired Rangnick’s work, added that the club hopes to gain from the German’s “invaluable” skill set as a seasoned manager and counsel.

“Ralf is one of Europe’s most regarded coaches and innovators,” Murtough exclaimed. “He was our top choice for interim manager, demonstrating the invaluable leadership and technical abilities he will bring from his nearly four decades of managing and coaching experience.”

“Everyone at the club is excited to work with him throughout the upcoming season and then for the next two years in his advisory capacity,” he continued.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United’s first team until the club has completed Rangnick’s work visa application.

Rangnick’s arrival at Old Trafford is likely to bring significant changes.

Rangnick is not expected to make any new additions, according to a previous report. Instead, he’ll concentrate on player exits.

Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek are two players who are expected to leave Old Trafford in January.

The former Lokomotiv Moscow head of sports and development will also use his iconic countdown clock during Manchester United training sessions, according to reports.

Players must win the ball in eight seconds and then produce a shot on goal in ten seconds after successfully reclaiming possession, according to the training routine.

During drills, they will also hear the countdown clock ticking, which Rangnick is said to be certain would achieve satisfactory results.