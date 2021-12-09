Rangnick explains why his top striker is better than Haaland in Manchester United news.

Ralf Rangnick may have already been marked by a Manchester United striker.

The final UEFA Champions League group match at Old Trafford finished in a 1-1 draw for the Red Devils.

Rangnick is satisfied with his team’s performance, despite the fact that they did not win.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, who scored the game’s solitary goal, was easily one of the most outstanding performers.

Greenwood started the game on fire, scoring the Red Devils’ first goal in the ninth minute.

He kept playing hard throughout the game, causing Rangnick to praise his overall skill level afterward.

In the postgame presser, Rangnick said of Greenwood, “I think today he also showed, not only because of that magnificent goal, but the way he set up the chance for Juan Mata was brilliant.” “He’s a huge prodigy. Left foot, right foot, good on the ball, as seen by the way he set up Fred’s goal on Sunday.” “Still, it’s about consistency; he needs to grow physically, but technically, he’s a fantastic player for his age,” he added. “My duty is to develop him, to turn him into an athlete, so that if he succeeds, he can become a regular player for this team.” Even more intriguing, Rangnick went on to compare Greenwood’s performance to Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland is a sharpshooting striker, according to the German tactician, but Greenwood is far more adaptable.

“For me, Erling [Haaland] is a target striker who can play as a single striker or in a 4-4-2,” the manager explained. “I think Mason [Greenwood] is more of a nine-and-a-half, he can play as a striker, he can come in off the wing, he can play alongside another striker, he is highly technical, left foot, right foot,” says the coach. Rangnick stated that the only aspect of the 19-year-game old’s that he wants to develop is his athleticism.

"He can appear a little unathletic at times. "I think we need to work on his muscular development there," he said, "but technically, everything he can do with the ball is excellent." "I'm not concerned about his technical ability. We need to work on his physical and mental development, and if we can achieve that, he will be a regular player and an important member of our club in the future." Greenwood.