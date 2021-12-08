Rangnick Confirms Two ‘Top Players’ Return To Man United.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, is seeking to keep two key players in his team for the remainder of the season.

When the Red Devils meet Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League final group stage match, they hope to continue where they left off.

Rangnick is still getting to know his players, but he is confident that veterans Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane will be important members of his group.

Cavani has been out of action for more than a month owing to a tendon issue, while Varane has been dealing with a hamstring issue.

Fortunately, both famous players have returned and have already resumed first-team training, according to Rangnick.

Cavani and Varane, according to the new Red Devils management, will need more time to get fully healthy and will not play against Young Boys.

“They both won’t be able to play tomorrow,” Rangnick said, “although they were both in the training session today.” “Edi [Cavani] was on the pitch with the team just yesterday, Rapha [Varane] for the first time. If all goes well, I expect them both to be back in full training next week, so they will be present at all training sessions starting Monday.” Rangnick went on to say that he wants Cavani and Varane, whom he described as “elite players,” to participate in the club’s most crucial games, if at all possible, throughout the remainder of the season.

The German coach stated, “They’re both top players.” “Of course, we’d like to have them on board as soon as possible, but, especially with Rapha and his injury history, we need to make sure we’ll have him through the end of the season, so it’s about sustainability as well as getting him ready as quickly as possible.” “Having both players available as soon as possible would be ideal, but definitely throughout the remainder of the season.” Even during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United, the players’ playing time management has been a challenge.

Under Rangnick’s leadership, the whole Red Devils team will be rigorously evaluated and given “as much game time as feasible.”

In the pre-match presser, Rangnick explained, “I have to get to know the players first in the next couple of weeks in order to finally judge them.” “Right now, I’m content to have them all on board, and I’ll do my best.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.