Rangnick Confirms Two Things About His January Transfer to Man United.

Manchester United’s entire recovery will entail a January transfer window addition of a formidable player.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has already figured out what the club needs to get back to winning ways after just two games.

The Red Devils were one of the biggest victors in the previous transfer window, having signed players like Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Rangnick, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of signing a “high-quality” player with a “winning mentality” in January.

Rangnick told reporters, including Manchester Evening News, that “my position on winter [January] transfers is clear: it needs to be a player who would improve the quality and assist the club become better.” “As a result, regardless of the position on the field, it must be a high-quality player.” “Not only does he require the appropriate quality, but he also needs the correct mentality,” the manager stressed. “We need the finest possible mentality for this competitive competition. He must be mature, and he must possess a winning mentality. For me, mindset is more important in this league than in any other.” Rangnick went on to say that regardless of the type of player Manchester United signs, the most important thing is that he be able to contribute to the club.

Rangnick’s true attitude on transfers was one of the topics he spoke prior to his Old Trafford debut.

While the 63-year-old German strategist is open to recruiting aged veterans who can still perform, he believes it is still more important to spend money on younger players with potential.

“I don’t mind paying a lot of money for a 30-year-old if he’s still excellent enough to make you successful,” the anti-pressing maestro previously told The Guardian.

“However, you must keep in mind that the money is just being invested in the possibility of success over the next two or three years, and you will receive no return.” “I believe it is always better to sign a guy when he is 21 or 22 years old, because you have the opportunity to develop him into a player who is worth much more,” he stated.

Rangnick has already identified Chelsea’s Timo Werner as his first priority signing as Manchester United manager, according to a previous report. For the time being, however, nothing is set in stone between all parties.