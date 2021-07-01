Rangers will put in “every last ounce of effort” to keep their crown, according to James Tavernier.

Rangers captain James Tavernier believes the club will have to devote “every last breath” to win the Scottish Premiership next season.

Steven Gerrard’s team wrested the trophy back from Old Firm rivals Celtic for the first time in a decade, with the Govan club’s 55th title win, much to the pleasure of the Light Blues legions.

Tavernier has set his sights on number 56 and believes that the group as a whole needs to improve.

“We are the champions, and we have to stay that way this season,” he said on the club’s website. “It is up to us to contribute every last breath and ounce of energy to safeguard that this season.”

“We must [maintain our concentration]and add much more. We’re always seeking to improve, and pre-season will be no exception.

“We have to keep improving, and that will propel us forward in the Champions League qualifications this season. We want to do well in the league and in the cups, and the boys want to go for the group stages.

“Every day, I strive to improve myself, and I know all of the lads do as well.

“That’s fantastic to watch, and it inspires me to be a better version of myself.”

Tavernier mentioned the return of supporters at Euro 2020, and he’s excited to see the Gers fans back at Ibrox.

“It adds that atmosphere,” he remarked. We want to play in front of a full house, or even a half-house, because it lends that additional unique touch to what football is all about.”