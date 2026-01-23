Rangers’ Transfer Focus Shifts to League Success, Champions League Hopes in Limbo

Rangers manager Danny Rohl has emphasized the importance of domestic success over European aspirations, urging his team to focus on securing the Scottish Premiership title rather than worrying about their Champions League prospects. With a crucial Europa League clash against Ludogorets looming, Rohl made it clear that the focus must be on the league if Rangers hope to return to continental competition next season.

The match against the Bulgarian side is seen as a formality in the Europa League, but the result could still influence Rangers’ future in European football. Should this season’s Champions League winner also qualify through their domestic league, it would create a spot in the tournament for the club with the highest UEFA coefficient ranking that hasn’t already secured a place. At present, Rangers sit atop that ranking, but to stay in contention for that potential slot, they must gain at least four points from their remaining fixtures against Ludogorets and Porto, or hope Olympiacos falter against Ajax in the final Champions League round next week.

Rohl Looks Ahead to Transfer Moves Amid Squad Decisions

However, Rohl made it clear that the team’s immediate priority remains winning the Premiership, which is crucial to securing any chance of European qualification. “It’s about game by game,” Rohl stated. “We know next week we face a strong opponent. We won’t rest too many players for tomorrow’s match. This point is very important for us.”

Rangers have already bolstered their squad this January with three new signings, but none will feature in tomorrow’s match against Ludogorets. Rohl is hopeful, however, that two of the new arrivals—Andreas Skov Olsen and Tochi Chukwuani—will be ready for the weekend’s league match against Dundee. Meanwhile, the Rangers boss revealed he is pushing the recruitment team to bring in more reinforcements before the transfer window closes. “I knock every day on the door of the recruitment team,” he admitted, emphasizing that timing and opportunity would be key in finalizing any potential deals.

While the squad has made strides in the market, Rohl has acknowledged that his attack still lacks a reliable striker. “To sign a striker means it should be the right one, the right fit,” he explained. “We need someone who can play in multiple positions and still be dangerous.”

Looking at his current squad, which includes 31 first-team players, Rohl admits that some players may need to leave to accommodate new signings. With just 15 available players for their European squad, the manager is working on squad management while preparing for the busy weeks ahead. “We have 16 league games, two European matches, and hopefully four Scottish Cup games,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of managing the squad effectively.

Rangers are on a six-match winning streak, and Rohl is keen to extend this run, especially with Hearts and Celtic facing each other at Tynecastle. “We have to value every win because it was not long ago when a win was not normal for us,” Rohl said, signaling the importance of continuing their strong form as they chase both league and European dreams.