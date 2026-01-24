Rangers’ Title Ambitions Grow As Aarons Calls for Strong Finish to the Season

Max Aarons believes Rangers can achieve Premiership glory if they maintain their momentum during the final 16 games of the season. With Danny Rohl’s side now within striking distance of the league leaders, the defender sees a bright future ahead after a dramatic turnaround under the German coach.

Revived Rangers Eye Strong Finish

When Rohl took charge in October, Rangers were languishing far behind their title rivals, trailing by 13 points. But as the final stretch of the season approaches, the Light Blues find themselves in the thick of the title race. Heading into a pivotal fixture against Dundee at Ibrox, Rangers have a chance to close the gap or extend their lead, depending on the outcome of Hearts and Celtic’s clash at Tynecastle.

Aarons, speaking ahead of the match, expressed optimism, citing the team’s collective effort as key to the remarkable recovery. “We’ve all come together, and I think we’ve turned this around, putting ourselves in a really positive position,” he said. With 16 league games remaining, Aarons emphasized that the team must capitalize on their progress and maintain their form. “It’s on us now to really follow up on this and keep pushing forward,” he added.

In August, Rangers were forced to rely on a last-minute penalty to salvage a point in their previous encounter with Dundee, and Aarons acknowledged that there would be no room for complacency this time. “All we can do is win on Sunday. Whatever happens at Tynecastle, happens there. We’ve got our game in front of our fans, and that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Rangers are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, including their first Europa League victory of the campaign, and Aarons believes the team’s recent success is helping them build confidence. “Games like Thursday night are what get you ready for the run-in. We’re going to need everyone to contribute,” he said. “Having matches like that in your legs gives you confidence, and as a player, that allows you to be the best version of yourself.”

Reflecting on his own struggles earlier in the season, Aarons admitted that adjusting to the pressure of playing at Ibrox took time. However, he is now in a better rhythm and eager to finish the season strongly. “We’ve had some difficult moments, but we’re in a really good rhythm now. We can’t take our foot off the gas,” he warned. “There’s another game at the weekend, and it’s super-important.”