Rangers supporters’ group gives fans extra opportunities to participate in the share issue.

A Rangers supporters’ group is providing fans the opportunity to participate in the club’s share offering without having to deposit the required £500.

Last week, Ibrox officials stated that they hoped to generate up to £6.75 million by giving fans the opportunity to buy stock in the club.

However, the club will only let those who are ready to invest between £500 and £100,000 to participate.

a fan club Many average Light Blues fans, according to Follow Rangers, will be priced out.

They’ve now reached an arrangement with club executives that will allow them to collect stakes as low as £10, which will be rolled into a larger lump amount.

These money will be used to purchase shares on behalf of small-cash investors, who will obtain their own share certificate after the transaction is completed.

“The share issue is the first time since our return to the top of Scottish football that fans may simply buy shares in Rangers,” Follow Rangers director John McKee stated.

“However, we recognize that the £500 entry fee is a big financial commitment for many fans at this time.

“At Follow Rangers, we can let customers buy shares in smaller quantities, starting at £10. It’s vital to understand that any shares purchased will be registered in the name of the buyer.”

Shareholders will also be allowed to vote on resolutions presented to the board of directors at the club’s annual general meetings.

There will be a £5 joining fee for the Follow Rangers initiative, but all other contributions will go towards the purchase of shares.

“We’ve been in contact with managing director Stewart Robertson and significant shareholders,” McKee continued. We’ve been blown away by how helpful Rangers have been since the news.

“Stewart connected us with Tifosy’s James Pollock, who has signed up Follow Rangers to take part in the issue.”

Thousands, according to the Rangers, have done so. (This is a brief piece.)