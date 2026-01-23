Rangers Still Eyeing More Signings Ahead of Deadline

Rangers FC are not yet finished with their January transfer business, despite securing several key signings, including the marquee arrival of Andres Skov Olsen from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. The Danish winger joined on a loan deal, with an option to purchase for £8.6 million, bringing hope to fans that he could play a pivotal role in their push for the Premiership title.

Alongside Skov Olsen, the club has also added midfielder Tochi Chukwuani and full-back Tuur Rommens, at a combined cost of £7 million from Sturm Graz and Westerlo, respectively. This flurry of activity comes as Rangers look to strengthen their squad, with the backing of 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh. However, to keep the squad balanced, the club is expected to offload fringe players before the window closes.

Rangers Eye Additional Big Names Before Deadline

Rangers manager Danny Rohl has revealed that he is still hopeful of adding two more players before the transfer window closes on February 2. Although the signing of Skov Olsen was initially seen as the major move of the window, there are whispers that another significant arrival could be imminent. Record Sport’s Keith Jackson suggested that the club may have another high-profile deal in the works, with Rohl’s comments hinting at a “rabbit up their sleeve” move.

This speculation aligns with the comments of Rangers legend Brian Laudrup, who recently spoke to Record Sport about Skov Olsen’s potential at the club. Laudrup, who has closely followed the Danish player’s career, described him as an “old-fashioned winger,” capable of making a big impact at Ibrox. He emphasized Skov Olsen’s ability to take on defenders, provide assists, and score goals, citing his “very good and powerful” left foot as an asset.

Laudrup expressed confidence that Skov Olsen could handle the pressure of playing for Rangers, adding that the player is determined to prove himself. “He’s the type of guy who wants to do well and prove something,” Laudrup noted. While he cautioned against comparing Skov Olsen to past legends, he believes the winger has the potential to captivate Rangers fans with his unpredictable style and ability to create moments of brilliance.

As the January transfer window nears its conclusion, all eyes are now on whether Rangers can deliver on their promise to make another major signing. Fans will be hoping that the club’s transfer strategy will help them achieve their goals for the remainder of the season.