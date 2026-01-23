Rangers Set to Use Ludogorets Clash as Launchpad for Second Half of Season

Rangers face Ludogorets on Thursday night in what might seem like a meaningless Europa League group-stage match. However, former player Barry Ferguson has called on the team to use the game as a springboard for the second half of the season, asserting that every match matters as they work to regain momentum in both domestic and European competitions.

Opportunity for Redemption and Progress

Despite being out of contention for the knockout rounds, Ferguson emphasized that the game should not be seen as a mere formality. Rangers, who currently sit at the bottom of their group with just one point from six matches, have a chance to make amends for a disappointing European campaign. With only one win from a possible 18 points, the pressure is on to show a professional response in front of their home crowd at Ibrox.

Ferguson, in his remarks, urged manager Danny Rohl to go full strength for the fixture. “This is an opportunity to build on the positive steps made over the festive period,” he said. “Rangers should aim to send a message that they are back and focused on what lies ahead.” The former midfielder also expressed the need for pride in wearing the Rangers jersey, emphasizing the importance of securing a victory, no matter the stakes in the competition.

The match comes ahead of a crucial domestic encounter with Dundee, where a victory would bolster Rangers’ position in the Scottish Premiership title race. The added pressure from Celtic’s ongoing challenge means every point counts for Rangers as they strive to keep pace.

New Signings to Feature

The game against Ludogorets also presents an opportunity to integrate Rangers’ recent signings into the squad. Andreas Skov Olsen, who joined on loan from Wolfsburg, is expected to make his debut in front of the home crowd. Ferguson expressed excitement about the new arrivals, particularly Skov Olsen, likening his move to previous successful signings like Peter Lovenkrands and Brian Laudrup. “If he can make an impact similar to these legends, the fans will love him,” Ferguson remarked.

With the transfer window still open, Rangers may look to make further additions to strengthen their squad. Ferguson noted that while the injury to Connor Barron is a setback, Rangers have already bolstered key areas with the signing of Tuur Rommens. The continued focus on signing players who can contribute immediately is seen as a critical factor in the team’s efforts to secure a successful second half of the season.

Despite the lack of hope for a European comeback, Ferguson’s call to arms highlights the importance of every match going forward, both for Rangers’ pride and their pursuit of domestic glory. As the squad prepares for the remainder of the season, the task at hand is clear: maintain relentless focus, secure victories, and build on recent progress.