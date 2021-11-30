Rangers reportedly have their sights set on an All-Star shortstop.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly close to signing shortstop Corey Seager, a move that might help the team reclaim its former glory.

According to reports quoted by MLB.com, the 27-year-old shortstop is close to signing a 10-year deal worth $325 million.

The pact reportedly includes a no-trade clause, according to the report.

The Rangers, on the other hand, have yet to announce the Seager transaction.

The team’s newest signing is the former World Series champion, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2015 to last year.

According to ESPN, Texas had already signed second baseman Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million contract and starting pitcher Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million pact before word of the supposed Seager-Rangers deal came out.

Between 2016 and 2021, the two-time All-Star batted.295/.364/.501 with 100 home runs in 609 games with the Dodgers, establishing himself as one of the game’s best offensive shortstops.

Seager, on the other hand, was not immune to injuries during his tenure with the Dodgers.

In 2018, the 2020 World Series MVP underwent Tommy John surgery, followed three months later by arthroscopic hip surgery.

These setbacks contributed to Seager’s poor performance in the 2019 MLB season, as he managed only a.817 OPS despite hitting 44 doubles.

Seager, on the other hand, turned things around in the COVID-19-shortened season of 2020. In 52 regular-season games, he hit.307/.358/.585 with 15 home runs.

To top it off, he was named MVP of both the NLCS and the World Series after batting.347/.439/.816 in both.

The Dodgers won their first World Series in 32 years thanks to this performance.

Seager had a difficult start to last season’s MLB season, batting.265/.355/.425 in 36 games.

Unfortunately, he was not spared from injury, suffering a fractured right hand that required him to miss approximately 11 weeks of work.

In late July, Seager was able to turn things around, compiling a 1.019 OPS with 28 extra-base hits in his last 56 games.

It was the Rangers’ second big signing since the Alex Rodriguez trade two decades ago.

The difference between that and Seager’s upcoming contract is that the Rangers failed to surround the 14-time All-Star with the players he needed to thrive.