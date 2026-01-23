Rangers in Transfer Talks as Mbuyamba Eyes Exit and Bundesliga Clubs Target Neil

Rangers are active in the January transfer market, with several key moves on the horizon as both new signings and departures look set to shape the club’s future. Among the most notable developments, defender Xavier Mbuyamba has confirmed he is in talks with other clubs and is now free to agree to a pre-contract with any team outside of Volendam, where he currently plays.

Defensive Reinforcements and Midfield Targets

Once a highly-regarded Netherlands youth international, Mbuyamba was previously linked with Rangers last summer and even attracted attention from Celtic in 2023. However, after a brief stint at Volendam, the towering center-back has made it clear that he is exploring his options. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Mbuyamba stated, “There are some talks. But we’ll have to see about that. It will take some time. If I stay here, then that’s fine, and I’m happy with that.” His potential departure adds to the defensive reshuffle Rangers are planning, with manager Danny Rohl aiming to bolster the squad ahead of the February 2 deadline.

Meanwhile, Rangers have already secured a £3.5 million deal for midfielder Tochi Chukwuani and are closing in on additional signings. Denmark’s Andreas Skov Olsen is set to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move with an option to buy from Wolfsburg. Additionally, the club is reportedly on the verge of completing a £3.5 million deal for Westerlo’s left-back Tuur Rommens. The need for extra defensive cover remains a priority, with key players Derek Cornelius and Dujon Sterling sidelined with injuries.

In the midst of these moves, Rangers are also in the race for Sunderland’s Romaine Mundle and Dan Neil. While interest in Mundle continues, it is Neil’s situation that has taken a dramatic turn. With just six months left on his contract at Sunderland, Neil is reportedly attracting significant attention from Bundesliga club FC Koln, along with other German top-flight teams. This new competition for his signature could make the transfer saga even more challenging for Rangers.

Younger Stars at Risk of Leaving

Rangers are also facing potential exits from some of their up-and-coming talents. Derby County has made the first move for Chris Condy, the 18-year-old striker who has been in sensational form, scoring more than 20 goals for Rangers this season. The Championship side has placed an offer for Condy, though it is expected that other English clubs will soon join the fray. Rangers are keen to retain the teenager, who was signed from Hamilton Accies in the summer after the club disbanded its academy due to cost-cutting measures. However, Condy could depart for minimum compensation, given his brief time with the Ibrox side.

As Rangers move to strengthen their squad in several areas, the coming days will be crucial in determining who stays and who may leave. With both defensive reinforcements and midfield targets in the pipeline, the club’s business before the January window closes will likely have a significant impact on their ambitions for the remainder of the season.