Rangers frantically pursuing all top shortstops available in free agency, according to MLB rumors.

The Texas Rangers had another season with a winning percentage of less than.400, but there are still holes to fill.

The shortstop position is one that they appear enthusiastic about addressing, and they have numerous individuals on their list.

The Rangers are now interested in Marcus Semien, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

This comes after Texas visited with agents for Corey Seager and Trevor Story, two other shortstops.

At first glance, it looks that the Rangers are evaluating each of them separately and selecting only one.

However, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, they may not be interested in signing just one of them, but all three.

Semien is an important target for the Rangers. Despite being a shortstop, he spent the most of the season with the Toronto Blue Jays at second base.

As a result, the 31-year-old has a good chance of playing alongside Seager and Story.

Semien finished third in the American League MVP voting with 45 home runs, 102 RBI, and a.873 on-base percentage.

This was a little down in performance from his 2019 season, when he batted.285 with a.892 OPS and finished third in MVP votes.

Whatever the case may be, signing Semien would be a big coup for the Rangers. He is certainly one of the best free agents available, and his addition to the mix would undoubtedly increase Texas’ status.

This comes just days after Semien turned down a one-year $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Blue Jays, according to MLB.com.

Furthermore, it may increase the Rangers’ chances of signing him.

The consolation for Toronto if the 2021 Golden Glove Award winner signs elsewhere is that they will be eligible for Draft compensation.

This is largely due to the expiration on December 1 of the 2017-21 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

In the 2022 MLB Draft, Toronto would receive a compensatory pick after Competitive Balance Round B.

Semien was not the only player who turned down a one-year $18.4 million deal, according to the same article.

Robbie Ray did the same, and he is projected to be another hot commodity this winter.