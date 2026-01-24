Rangers Fans Buzz Over Potential Thomas Muller Signing Amid Transfer Speculation

Rangers supporters are abuzz following fresh transfer speculation linking Bayern Munich icon Thomas Muller with a move to Ibrox. The prospect of such a high-profile signing has sent fans into overdrive as the January transfer window nears its dramatic conclusion.

Following a segment on the “Game On” show, where Vancouver Whitecaps star Muller was touted as a potential Rangers target, fans began to connect the dots, particularly due to the close relationship between Muller and the club’s manager, Danny Rohl. This link has further fueled the rumors, with several supporters eagerly awaiting confirmation of the move.

One fan, James Perrie from Crookston, shared his excitement after a conversation at Ibrox during a Europa League match, where he met a source confident that Muller was the “secret signing” that would ignite the crowd. “I almost jumped out of my chair when I heard Muller could be coming to Rangers,” Perrie recalled. “His experience and leadership could be just what we need to win 56.” Muller’s influence, he believes, would be invaluable for the club’s aspirations this season.

Controversial Red Card Stats and Transfer Calls

Meanwhile, the weekend’s discussions turned to Celtic’s performance, following Reo Hatate’s sending off in their recent match. Robert Forrest, a concerned fan, pointed out the anomaly in Celtic’s disciplinary record, highlighting that despite five red cards in 25 European games, they have had none in 86 domestic matches. “Does anyone have an explanation for this?” Forrest queried, raising questions about the consistency of refereeing in different competitions.

There’s also growing speculation about Hearts’ prospects this season, with some fans arguing that the current crop of players at both Celtic and Rangers are underperforming. “Hearts are proving they can compete,” said Stephen Johnstone from Ardentinny, pointing to the club’s impressive league position. He added that both Rangers and Celtic need to invest in top-quality players, rather than misfits, to bolster their squads.

As the transfer talk continues, attention has also shifted to Rangers’ promising talent, with Russell Black from Banchory advocating for young Findlay Curtis to be given more game time. After Curtis’ impressive cameo against Ludogorets, Black called for the 19-year-old to be a regular starter. “His defensive capabilities and attacking drive are exactly what we need,” Black said, urging Rohl to keep him in the first team and not consider a loan move.

Lastly, a curious debate resurfaced over a rule that prevents goalkeepers from picking up back-passes, which led to a controversial moment in a Celtic match. Duncan McDougall from Greenock called for the return of the old Mould Master ball and the pre-1990 World Cup laws, which he believes would prevent such incidents. “The rule is ridiculous,” McDougall argued, echoing long-standing concerns about how the law impacts the game.