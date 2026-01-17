Rangers Face Tough Decision on Panarin Ahead of Trade Deadline

Panarin’s Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears, Team Struggles to Contend

The New York Rangers are facing a pivotal moment in their 2025-26 NHL season as they approach the trade deadline. With a disappointing 20-22-6 record, the franchise has informed star winger Artemi Panarin that they will not pursue a contract extension and will look to trade him before the March 6 deadline. This decision marks a significant shift for the team, which finds itself at a crossroads, balancing a “re-tool” strategy rather than a full-scale rebuild.

Panarin, who joined the Rangers ahead of the 2019-20 season, has been an offensive cornerstone for the team, accumulating 601 points in 476 games. Only four players—Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, and David Pastrnak—have outscored him during this period. Last season, he posted an impressive 120 points, the second-highest single-season total in Rangers history, and continues to lead the team this year with 51 points in 47 games. Despite his stellar play, the Rangers’ recent struggles have led to the decision to part ways with their star forward.

With just under seven weeks to complete a trade, the Rangers are in a difficult position. Panarin holds a full no-move clause, giving him control over any potential destinations. His hefty $11.643 million cap hit further complicates matters, as few contending teams can afford such a contract without significant salary retention or a third team involved to help reduce the cap burden. As Rangers beat reporter Colin Stephenson noted, Panarin is unfazed by the uncertainty surrounding his future, stating he is “OK with whatever happens,” though he acknowledged that his no-move clause means he holds the power in the decision-making process.

While Panarin’s professionalism and consistent performance have remained evident, his departure would leave a void in the Rangers’ offense, which currently ranks 30th in the league, averaging just 2.58 goals per game. The team faces a challenge in finding a suitable replacement, with few options available in the free-agent market. The Rangers’ thin prospect pool and the lack of a clear path to a quick turnaround make the situation even more complex.

Rangers Make Strategic Move with Connor Mackey Recall

In the midst of trade discussions, the Rangers also announced the recall of defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. At 29 years old, Mackey has been with the Wolf Pack for much of the season, contributing two goals, five assists, and 54 penalty minutes in 32 games. His recall signals the Rangers’ intention to evaluate depth options as they navigate a season full of uncertainty. Mackey’s promotion is part of the team’s broader effort to inject new blood into the roster, particularly as the deadline approaches and roster decisions loom large.

As the trade deadline draws closer, the Rangers face the difficult task of maximizing the return on a potential Panarin deal while remaining committed to their re-tooling phase. The situation is fraught with risks, as trading one of the team’s most valuable assets could severely impact their ability to compete in the immediate future. However, with two first-round picks in the 2026 draft and the need for both short-term and long-term assets, the front office is under immense pressure to find the right deal.

As the clock ticks down toward March 6, the Rangers’ fate—and the future of one of their brightest stars—hangs in the balance. With the trade deadline approaching, speculation will only intensify as fans and analysts alike await to see if Panarin’s time in New York is coming to a close.