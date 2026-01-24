Rangers Face Setback in Dan Neil Transfer Pursuit

Rangers have suffered a significant blow in their pursuit of Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, with reports indicating that the player is now on the verge of moving to a rival club.

While Rangers manager Danny Rohl had shown keen interest in signing Neil from the Black Cats, the midfielder now appears destined for a transfer elsewhere. Despite Rohl’s efforts to bring the 22-year-old to Ibrox, the competition for his signature has intensified, leaving Rangers with a dwindling chance to secure the player’s services before the window closes.

Rival Clubs Enter the Fray

Neil, who has become a standout performer for Sunderland, has attracted attention from multiple clubs, with reports suggesting that one of them has jumped ahead in the queue. This move has left Rangers in a precarious position, as they continue to monitor the situation but face increasing pressure from competitors eager to bolster their own squads.

With a transfer decision looming, Rangers will now have to rethink their strategy, as the race for Neil’s signature heats up. The situation remains fluid, but the early signs point to Neil heading to a rival, dashing Rangers’ hopes of landing the young talent.