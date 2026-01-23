Rangers Face Ludogorets in Crucial Europa League Showdown

Rangers will look to end their disappointing Europa League campaign with a strong finish when they host Ludogorets at Ibrox on Thursday, January 22. With only one point from their six group-stage matches, the Light Blues need to secure a win to boost their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, assuming they win the Scottish Premiership.

Despite their struggles in Europe this year, Rangers’ domestic form has been more promising. The team has their eyes set on finishing the season strongly, with the added incentive of securing coefficient points that could help them earn a direct entry into Europe’s top competition, should they win the league. The challenge is stiff, though, with a tough trip to Porto remaining in their group-stage run, making this clash with Ludogorets a critical opportunity.

Broadcast and Kick-Off Details

The match kicks off at 8:00 PM UK time. Fans can tune in to the action on TNT Sports 2 Football, TNT Sports Ultimate, and discovery . Coverage will begin at 7:45 PM. TNT Sports customers can also stream the game live through their app, ensuring fans can follow the game on the go.

For those not able to watch, Record Sport will provide live updates, including pre-match build-up, team news, and detailed coverage throughout the match. Post-game analysis, including manager reactions, player ratings, and key talking points, will be available soon after the final whistle.