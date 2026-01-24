Rangers Eye Title After Celtic’s Internal Struggles and Hearts’ Injury Woes

Rangers have positioned themselves as serious title contenders, with their recent form and significant signings setting the stage for a potential league victory. If Hearts’ challenge for the top spot falters due to injuries, Rangers appear poised to take advantage, especially as Celtic struggles with internal issues that could undermine their pursuit of domestic supremacy.

Rangers’ Strategic Move

The Ibrox outfit made headlines last weekend with a well-coordinated presentation of three new signings: Tuur Rommens, Tochi Chukwuani, and Andreas Skov Olsen. The trio, including the loanee Skov Olsen with an option to buy, were introduced in front of a crowd before a Scottish Cup tie against Annan Athletic. This event was viewed as both a tactical move and a statement of intent from Rangers, signaling their financial strength and ability to compete in the transfer market.

Rangers’ strategic show, which took place with chairman Andrew Cavenagh in attendance, is seen as an attempt to draw attention to the financial stability of the club, in stark contrast to Celtic’s ongoing struggles during the transfer window. While Rangers were busy securing reinforcements, Celtic fans continued to voice discontent over the state of their own squad and leadership, underscoring the growing divide between the two Glasgow giants.

Celtic’s Struggles and Managerial Uncertainty

Meanwhile, Celtic’s focus has been clouded by internal disarray, particularly the management situation. Interim boss Martin O’Neill has ruled himself out of taking the managerial role next season, with no clear successor in sight. This uncertainty, coupled with mounting fan unrest, has put the club’s direction in question, especially as the team faces growing pressure ahead of crucial league fixtures.

Rangers’ resurgence under new coach Danny Rohl contrasts sharply with Celtic’s tumult. After a rocky start to the season, Rangers have been on a strong run, winning 11 of their last 14 league games since Rohl replaced Russell Martin. One key factor in this turnaround has been the tactical input of set-piece coach Scott Fry, a position that Celtic notably lacks.

As the two clubs continue to navigate their respective challenges, the title race is intensifying. Rangers, if they defeat Dundee on Sunday, could leapfrog Celtic in the standings, further tightening the grip on the championship. Meanwhile, Celtic, despite remaining competitive in European football, faces a make-or-break match against Utrecht, with their focus firmly fixed on securing a strong finish to their season.

The future of both clubs could be determined not just by their performances on the pitch, but by the stability—or instability—of their off-field operations. With a pivotal weekend ahead, all eyes are on Glasgow as Rangers and Celtic continue to fight for domestic dominance.