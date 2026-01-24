Rangers Eye More Signings, but Faces Potential Exits Ahead of Deadline

Rangers are reportedly on the verge of several key moves before the transfer window closes, with interest in Sunderland’s Dan Neil heating up. The midfielder has been left out of Sunderland’s squad for their recent match against West Ham, suggesting a potential exit is imminent. Rangers and Ipswich Town are seen as the leading suitors for the former Black Cats captain.

Neil’s Future Uncertain, But Interest Grows

The upcoming days could see Neil make a move, especially with Rangers’ ongoing plans to strengthen their squad. The club has already made a number of signings this month, including Tuur Rommens, Tochi Chukwuani, and Andreas Skov Olsen, but manager Danny Rohl has made it clear he’s not finished yet. Rangers, in particular, are seeking another addition to the midfield after Connor Barron was ruled out due to injury.

Neil, who had a standout role as Sunderland’s captain, has become a top target. His exclusion from the squad, coupled with reports of the club being open to negotiations, has only fueled speculation regarding his future. Although Romaine Mundle had been linked with Rangers, those rumors appear to have subsided, with the winger being named in Sunderland’s starting XI for the game against West Ham.

Possible Departures to Facilitate New Arrivals

Before any new arrivals can be confirmed, however, Rangers may need to clear some room in their squad. A number of players are believed to be on their way out, with Clinton Nsiala, Joe Rothwell, Nedim Bajrami, and Rabbi Matondo all reportedly available for transfer or loan. According to Barry Ferguson of Record Sport, up to four players could be loaned out in the final week before the transfer window closes, further reshaping the team.

Rangers have already seen Kieran Dowell join Birmingham City, while Oscar Cortes and Lyall Cameron have moved on loan. With the club looking to build momentum as the season progresses, these moves are seen as crucial for the team’s title ambitions. The squad’s depth and potential for further signings are crucial as they prepare for their upcoming matches, including Saturday’s home fixture against Dundee.

Chukwuani and Skov Olsen are set to feature in that match, with Rommens expected to miss out due to injury. As the clock ticks down to the transfer deadline, Rangers’ squad reshaping continues at full pace. The next few days could prove pivotal as they strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.