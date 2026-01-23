Rangers Eye Further Reinforcements Before Deadline as Transfer Strategy Takes Shape

Rangers are preparing for a busy final stretch in the January transfer window, with manager Danny Rohl targeting further additions before the February 2 deadline. Having already secured the signings of Tuur Rommens, Tochi Chukwuani, and Andreas Skov Olsen, Rohl is reportedly keen on bringing in at least two more players. Among the names under consideration is Damir Redzic, a versatile forward from Dunaksta Streda.

The 22-year-old Redzic, who has also attracted interest from RB Salzburg and FC Copenhagen, has become a focal point of Rangers’ transfer plans. Dunaksta Streda’s head coach, Branislav Fodrek, acknowledged that it would take an “extreme” offer to pry Redzic away, although he stopped short of ruling out a potential move to Ibrox. Fodrek told Sport.SK: “As long as the transfer window is not over, anything can happen. We communicate with the management at the club often, so we are working on it continuously.”

Rohl Eyes Defensive Reinforcements

Rangers are not only focused on attacking reinforcements, with former Hearts sporting director Joe Savage suggesting that a new centre-back may also be on Rohl’s wishlist. Despite the considerable size of the current squad, Savage believes that a fresh defensive addition could strengthen the team as Rangers look to challenge for the title. “It’s good to get them done so quickly,” Savage said of the club’s business so far, referring to the new arrivals. “I think they might want to do another centre-back, but it’s a big squad. They might want to move a few players on to lighten the load.”

Elsewhere, Rangers are reportedly monitoring Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, who has struggled for game time this season. The 24-year-old, who captained Sunderland to promotion last season, is set to become a free agent in the summer and could be available for a move. Despite only making four appearances this term, Neil’s contract situation has caught the attention of several clubs, including Rangers, who are understood to be keen on securing his services.