Rangers Edge Ludogorets 1-0 for First Europa League Victory

Rangers secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League, marking their first win in the competition this season. The triumph extends their winning streak to seven matches across all competitions, providing a much-needed boost to manager Danny Rohl’s side.

Diomande Delivers for Rangers

The only goal of the match came from Mo Diomande, whose clinical finish was enough to earn Rangers all three points at Ibrox. The win, a crucial one for their European ambitions, was characterized by a resilient performance from the hosts, who managed to hold onto their slim advantage despite some late pressure from Ludogorets.

Rangers’ victory adds another chapter to their impressive run, demonstrating the team’s growing confidence under Rohl’s leadership. After a shaky start to their European campaign, this success is a crucial step toward securing a spot in the knockout stages.