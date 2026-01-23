Close Menu
    Trending
    Friday, January 23
    Follow The Washington Newsday on Google News
    Sports

    Rangers Edge Ludogorets 1-0 for First Europa League Victory

    Andrew CollinsBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Rangers secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League, marking their first win in the competition this season. The triumph extends their winning streak to seven matches across all competitions, providing a much-needed boost to manager Danny Rohl’s side.

    Diomande Delivers for Rangers

    The only goal of the match came from Mo Diomande, whose clinical finish was enough to earn Rangers all three points at Ibrox. The win, a crucial one for their European ambitions, was characterized by a resilient performance from the hosts, who managed to hold onto their slim advantage despite some late pressure from Ludogorets.

    Rangers’ victory adds another chapter to their impressive run, demonstrating the team’s growing confidence under Rohl’s leadership. After a shaky start to their European campaign, this success is a crucial step toward securing a spot in the knockout stages.

    Share.
    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply