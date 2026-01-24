Rangers Defeat St Mirren 2-1 in Vital Home Win

Rangers secured a crucial 2-1 victory over St Mirren at Ibrox, as goals from Thelo Aasgaard and Emmanuel Fernandez helped the Light Blues continue their strong momentum following their recent triumph over Motherwell. The match, held on January 23, 2026, marked another important step in their push for higher league positions.

Late Drama Seals Victory

The game saw both teams battle fiercely, with the Buddies making the short trip to Glasgow aiming to disrupt Rangers’ rhythm. After a tight first half, it was Aasgaard who opened the scoring for Rangers in the 56th minute. His strike, a well-timed finish, set the stage for an exciting final 30 minutes.

St Mirren responded quickly, showing resilience to equalize through an impressive effort of their own. However, the hosts reclaimed the lead in the 77th minute when Fernandez found the back of the net. Despite late pressure from St Mirren, Rangers held on to secure the win.

With the victory, Rangers reinforced their position and kept the pressure on their rivals at the top of the table. The team will now look to build on this performance as they prepare for upcoming fixtures, while St Mirren will reflect on a valiant effort despite the defeat.