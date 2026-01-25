Close Menu
    Rangers Debut for Skov Olsen as Chukwuani and Tavernier Feature in Predicted XI

    Andrew Collins

    Rangers are gearing up for a pivotal match as they look to close the gap on the league leaders in what promises to be a crucial encounter this afternoon. The team, led by manager Michael Beale, will see several key players make an appearance, including new signing Skov Olsen, who is set to make his debut.

    In addition to Olsen, midfielder Chukwuani will be handed his first start for the Light Blues, offering a glimpse of the club’s plans moving forward. Captain James Tavernier also returns to the starting lineup, bringing valuable experience and leadership to the side after a brief spell out of action.

    Crucial Match for Rangers

    With the team’s ambitions to challenge for the top spots in the Premiership, today’s match is vital for Rangers. They will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and the current top two teams. The stakes are high, and all eyes will be on the newly assembled squad as they aim to make an impact in this key fixture.

