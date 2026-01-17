Rangers Cruise Past Annan Athletic in Scottish Cup Clash

Rangers showed their superiority over Annan Athletic in their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie on January 16, 2026, securing a comfortable 2-0 lead at the half-time break at Ibrox. Bojan Miovski’s early brace was enough to put the hosts in control, as manager Danny Rohl’s rotated squad demonstrated their depth and quality.

Miovski’s Double Sets Rangers on Course

Rangers took a commanding lead with two quick goals in the first half. Miovski, in an impressive display of finishing, opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a smart pass from Danilo. The home side continued to dominate, with Miovski doubling his tally in the 30th minute. Findlay Curtis set up the second with a well-timed cross that Miovski finished with a powerful header, sending the crowd into raptures.

Manager Danny Rohl, who made significant changes to his starting lineup, rotated nine players from the squad that beat Aberdeen 2-0 just days earlier. Among the new faces were Clinton Nsiala, Joe Rothwell, and Kieran Dowell, all of whom made notable contributions. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly, in for Jack Butland, captained the side, and the changes seemed to have no negative impact on Rangers’ performance.

Despite a couple of early opportunities for Annan Athletic, including a wayward shot from Tommy Muir, the visitors struggled to break down Rangers’ defense. Annan’s defensive setup kept them largely confined to their half, with Rangers controlling possession and tempo throughout the opening period.

The only scare for Rangers came from a header by Muir that went wide, but beyond that, Annan failed to generate any substantial threats. With Miovski leading the charge, Rangers looked in complete control as the first half concluded 2-0.

Rangers, who had suffered a shocking exit to Queen’s Park in the previous year’s Scottish Cup, were determined not to let a similar fate unfold. Their squad depth and tactical adjustments under Rohl seemed to have paid off as they asserted themselves on the pitch. As the second half awaited, it was clear that the team was focused on continuing their dominance and booking a place in the next round.

For Annan, a team from Scotland’s League Two, the task was always going to be difficult. Though they had moments of resilience, they never truly tested Rangers’ defense, and despite their best efforts, the gap remained unbreached. As the second half loomed, the visitors had little choice but to hope for an unlikely comeback against the Scottish giants.

As the game progressed, all eyes remained on Ibrox, with the Rangers fans confident of a smooth progression into the next stage of the competition. The outcome of the match seemed clear, but as with all cup ties, surprises were always possible.