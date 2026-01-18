Rangers Begin Major Roster Shakeup Ahead of 2026 Trade Deadline

The New York Rangers are making seismic changes to their roster ahead of the March 6, 2026 NHL trade deadline. General manager Chris Drury announced the team’s retooling efforts in a letter to fans on January 16, acknowledging the team’s struggles this season and the mounting challenges that led to this strategic shift. The Rangers sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, with a 21-20-3 record and significant issues at home, where they have just five wins in 22 games.

Panarin, Veterans on the Move?

The team’s bold move comes as the Rangers struggle to find consistency. In a statement that aims to manage fan expectations, Drury emphasized that the team is not undergoing a full rebuild but rather a retool focused on youth, speed, and flexibility. The franchise’s core players will remain, but the team will be looking to add younger talent and draft picks to position themselves for future success. That shift could mean saying goodbye to some beloved veterans.

One of the biggest names potentially on the move is Artemi Panarin, the 34-year-old winger and leading scorer, who is in the final year of his seven-year contract. With no extension in sight, Panarin’s future in New York appears uncertain. The Rangers have reportedly met with Panarin individually to inform him that a contract renewal is not forthcoming. As Panarin controls his own fate with a no-movement clause, the team has expressed a willingness to trade him to a destination of his choice.

Other players on the trade radar include Mika Zibanejad, whose hefty contract runs through 2030 and also features a no-movement clause. Vincent Trocheck, under contract through 2028-29, could also be on the move, though his 12-team no-trade list complicates matters. Defensemen Carson Soucy and Braden Schneider are also rumored to be candidates for trade, with Soucy facing a potential move due to his pending unrestricted free agency.

Despite these changes, the Rangers’ roster retooling efforts will not come at the expense of their future. The team’s prospect pool has been thinning in recent years, but with two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, the Rangers hope to restock their assets. The upcoming draft is expected to feature a deep class, particularly in the defenseman category, and this retool presents a chance to secure talent for the future.

Injuries to key players such as goalie Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox have also complicated the team’s outlook, but Drury made it clear that Shesterkin, who holds a no-movement clause, is not on the table. Instead, the Rangers are focused on maintaining their commitment to their core, which includes newly hired head coach Mike Sullivan, who became the highest-paid bench boss in the league in May 2025.

The fan response has been mixed, with frustration mounting over the team’s performance and recent losing streak. Drury’s candidness in addressing these challenges has been met with some support, but the pressure on the organization is palpable. As the trade deadline looms, the Rangers’ front office is expected to be active, reshaping the roster with the goal of building for both the present and the future.

The next few weeks will be pivotal for the Rangers, who face tough decisions that will shape the team’s future. Fans will be watching closely as the organization strives to restore its competitiveness while charting a course toward a new era of Rangers hockey.